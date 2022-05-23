Asahi Songwon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.76 crore, up 31.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.76 crore in March 2022 up 31.46% from Rs. 90.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2022 down 14.5% from Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022 down 19.86% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2021.

Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2021.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 304.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -15.28% over the last 12 months.