Asahi Songwon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.34 crore in March 2021 up 25.89% from Rs. 71.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2021 up 17.52% from Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2021 up 18.43% from Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2020.

Asahi Songwon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2020.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 364.95 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.50% returns over the last 6 months and 219.15% over the last 12 months.