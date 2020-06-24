Asahi Songwon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.76 crore in March 2020 up 6.61% from Rs. 67.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2020 up 203.09% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2020 up 48.47% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2019.

Asahi Songwon EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2019.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 138.05 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.95% returns over the last 6 months and 0.84% over the last 12 months.