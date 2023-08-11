English
    Asahi Songwon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.99 crore, down 42.65% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.99 crore in June 2023 down 42.65% from Rs. 118.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2023 down 144% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 91.93% from Rs. 12.52 crore in June 2022.

    Asahi Songwon shares closed at 242.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.

    Asahi Songwon Colors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.9982.81118.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.9982.81118.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.2440.3381.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.670.350.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.0230.85-5.24
    Power & Fuel--6.8013.56
    Employees Cost2.281.592.91
    Depreciation2.582.622.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7610.9313.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.58-10.659.84
    Other Income1.011.830.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.57-8.8210.06
    Interest2.012.201.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.58-11.028.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.58-11.028.22
    Tax-0.89-2.542.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.70-8.486.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.70-8.486.13
    Equity Share Capital11.7911.7912.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.29-7.195.10
    Diluted EPS-2.29-7.195.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.29-7.195.10
    Diluted EPS-2.29-7.195.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

