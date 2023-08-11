Asahi Songwon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.99 crore, down 42.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.99 crore in June 2023 down 42.65% from Rs. 118.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2023 down 144% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 91.93% from Rs. 12.52 crore in June 2022.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 242.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.