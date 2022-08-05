 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asahi Songwon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.56 crore, up 22.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.56 crore in June 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 96.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in June 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2021.

Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in June 2021.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 316.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -21.06% over the last 12 months.

Asahi Songwon Colors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.56 118.76 96.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.56 118.76 96.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.69 74.36 63.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 0.21 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.24 3.16 0.43
Power & Fuel 13.56 13.30 9.02
Employees Cost 2.91 3.18 2.43
Depreciation 2.46 2.17 2.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.20 14.71 9.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.84 7.67 9.69
Other Income 0.22 0.77 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.06 8.44 9.88
Interest 1.84 0.87 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.22 7.57 9.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.22 7.57 9.17
Tax 2.09 1.46 2.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.13 6.10 6.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.13 6.10 6.82
Equity Share Capital 12.03 12.03 12.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.10 5.08 5.67
Diluted EPS 5.10 5.08 5.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.10 5.08 5.67
Diluted EPS 5.10 5.08 5.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:38 pm
