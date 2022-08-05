English
    Asahi Songwon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.56 crore, up 22.38% Y-o-Y

    August 05, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.56 crore in June 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 96.88 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in June 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2021.

    Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.67 in June 2021.

    Asahi Songwon shares closed at 316.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -21.06% over the last 12 months.

    Asahi Songwon Colors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.56118.7696.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.56118.7696.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.6974.3663.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.243.160.43
    Power & Fuel13.5613.309.02
    Employees Cost2.913.182.43
    Depreciation2.462.172.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2014.719.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.847.679.69
    Other Income0.220.770.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.068.449.88
    Interest1.840.870.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.227.579.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.227.579.17
    Tax2.091.462.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.136.106.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.136.106.82
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0312.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.105.085.67
    Diluted EPS5.105.085.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.105.085.67
    Diluted EPS5.105.085.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:38 pm
