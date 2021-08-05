Asahi Songwon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.88 crore, up 67.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.88 crore in June 2021 up 67.54% from Rs. 57.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2021 down 28.49% from Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2021 up 9.63% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2020.

Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.77 in June 2020.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 400.30 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.36% returns over the last 6 months and 90.62% over the last 12 months.