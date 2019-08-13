Asahi Songwon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 81.79 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.79 crore in June 2019 up 6.93% from Rs. 76.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2019 up 12.86% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2019 down 29.75% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2018.

Asahi Songwon EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.88 in June 2018.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 116.55 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -59.22% over the last 12 months.