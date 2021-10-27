Asahi Songwon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.87 crore, up 52.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.87 crore in September 2021 up 52.32% from Rs. 62.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021 down 26.45% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021 down 14.59% from Rs. 12.27 crore in September 2020.

Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.30 in September 2020.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 325.85 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.19% returns over the last 6 months and 46.68% over the last 12 months.