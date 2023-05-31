Asahi Songwon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.78 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.78 crore in March 2023 up 0.24% from Rs. 123.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2023 down 318.99% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2023 down 173.67% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2022.
Asahi Songwon shares closed at 193.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.78
|94.08
|123.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.78
|94.08
|123.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.35
|63.46
|81.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|1.69
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.08
|5.31
|-0.88
|Power & Fuel
|8.66
|--
|13.98
|Employees Cost
|3.58
|4.94
|3.88
|Depreciation
|3.83
|3.73
|2.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.25
|20.78
|16.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.32
|-5.82
|5.14
|Other Income
|2.14
|0.15
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.18
|-5.68
|5.64
|Interest
|3.89
|3.82
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.07
|-9.49
|4.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.07
|-9.49
|4.23
|Tax
|-2.40
|-0.51
|0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.67
|-8.98
|3.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.67
|-8.98
|3.28
|Minority Interest
|1.44
|1.62
|1.39
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.24
|-7.36
|4.67
|Equity Share Capital
|11.79
|11.79
|12.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.68
|-6.24
|3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-8.68
|-6.24
|3.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.68
|-6.24
|3.89
|Diluted EPS
|-8.68
|-6.24
|3.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited