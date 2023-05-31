English
    Asahi Songwon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.78 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.78 crore in March 2023 up 0.24% from Rs. 123.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2023 down 318.99% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2023 down 173.67% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2022.

    Asahi Songwon shares closed at 193.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.

    Asahi Songwon Colors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.7894.08123.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.7894.08123.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.3563.4681.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.351.690.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.085.31-0.88
    Power & Fuel8.66--13.98
    Employees Cost3.584.943.88
    Depreciation3.833.732.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2520.7816.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.32-5.825.14
    Other Income2.140.150.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.18-5.685.64
    Interest3.893.821.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.07-9.494.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.07-9.494.23
    Tax-2.40-0.510.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.67-8.983.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.67-8.983.28
    Minority Interest1.441.621.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.24-7.364.67
    Equity Share Capital11.7911.7912.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.68-6.243.89
    Diluted EPS-8.68-6.243.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.68-6.243.89
    Diluted EPS-8.68-6.243.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

