Asahi Songwon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.78 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.78 crore in March 2023 up 0.24% from Rs. 123.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2023 down 318.99% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2023 down 173.67% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2022.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 193.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.