Asahi Songwon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.79 crore, down 36.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.79 crore in June 2023 down 36.98% from Rs. 163.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2023 down 197.9% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 102.01% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2022.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 242.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.