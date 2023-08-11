English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asahi Songwon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.79 crore, down 36.98% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.79 crore in June 2023 down 36.98% from Rs. 163.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2023 down 197.9% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 102.01% from Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2022.

    Asahi Songwon shares closed at 242.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.

    Asahi Songwon Colors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.79123.78163.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.79123.78163.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.1870.35115.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.870.356.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.7436.08-6.12
    Power & Fuel--8.6614.76
    Employees Cost4.763.584.86
    Depreciation3.823.833.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1313.2515.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.71-12.328.15
    Other Income0.652.140.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.06-10.188.34
    Interest3.173.892.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.23-14.075.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.23-14.075.53
    Tax-1.38-2.402.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.85-11.673.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.85-11.673.18
    Minority Interest1.191.441.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.66-10.244.76
    Equity Share Capital11.7911.7912.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.29-8.683.96
    Diluted EPS-2.29-8.683.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.29-8.683.96
    Diluted EPS-2.29-8.683.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asahi Songwon #Asahi Songwon Colors #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!