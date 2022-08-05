Asahi Songwon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.11 crore, up 68.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.11 crore in June 2022 up 68.22% from Rs. 96.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2022 down 16.1% from Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in June 2022 up 15.88% from Rs. 10.33 crore in June 2021.

Asahi Songwon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in June 2021.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 316.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -21.06% over the last 12 months.