    Asahi Songwon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.08 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.08 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 100.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2022 down 321.56% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 123.93% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

    Asahi Songwon shares closed at 227.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.55% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.

    Asahi Songwon Colors
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.08127.52100.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.08127.52100.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.4689.5686.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.696.46--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.31-6.00-28.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.945.353.56
    Depreciation3.733.673.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7824.6629.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.823.824.90
    Other Income0.15-0.020.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.683.805.14
    Interest3.823.511.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.490.293.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.490.293.83
    Tax-0.511.291.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.98-1.002.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.98-1.002.27
    Minority Interest1.622.181.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.361.193.32
    Equity Share Capital11.7911.7912.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.24-1.002.76
    Diluted EPS-6.24-1.002.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.24-1.002.76
    Diluted EPS-6.24-1.002.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am