Asahi Songwon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.08 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.08 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 100.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2022 down 321.56% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 123.93% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.
Asahi Songwon shares closed at 227.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.55% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.08
|127.52
|100.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.08
|127.52
|100.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.46
|89.56
|86.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.69
|6.46
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.31
|-6.00
|-28.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.94
|5.35
|3.56
|Depreciation
|3.73
|3.67
|3.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.78
|24.66
|29.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.82
|3.82
|4.90
|Other Income
|0.15
|-0.02
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.68
|3.80
|5.14
|Interest
|3.82
|3.51
|1.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.49
|0.29
|3.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.49
|0.29
|3.83
|Tax
|-0.51
|1.29
|1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.98
|-1.00
|2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.98
|-1.00
|2.27
|Minority Interest
|1.62
|2.18
|1.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.36
|1.19
|3.32
|Equity Share Capital
|11.79
|11.79
|12.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.24
|-1.00
|2.76
|Diluted EPS
|-6.24
|-1.00
|2.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.24
|-1.00
|2.76
|Diluted EPS
|-6.24
|-1.00
|2.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited