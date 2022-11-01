Asahi India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 994.16 crore, up 27.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:Net Sales at Rs 994.16 crore in September 2022 up 27.26% from Rs. 781.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.77 crore in September 2022 up 30.32% from Rs. 81.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.51 crore in September 2022 up 16.49% from Rs. 193.59 crore in September 2021.
Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2021.
|Asahi India shares closed at 615.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 45.80% over the last 12 months.
|Asahi India Glass
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|993.26
|903.96
|781.22
|Other Operating Income
|0.90
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|994.16
|903.96
|781.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|352.06
|299.55
|228.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.49
|4.73
|4.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.93
|-44.64
|-1.20
|Power & Fuel
|157.68
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|72.66
|69.64
|68.81
|Depreciation
|38.34
|38.73
|38.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|218.09
|351.92
|291.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|180.77
|184.03
|150.04
|Other Income
|6.40
|4.53
|4.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|187.17
|188.56
|154.98
|Interest
|25.24
|24.92
|31.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|161.93
|163.64
|123.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|161.93
|163.64
|123.81
|Tax
|56.16
|56.79
|42.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|105.77
|106.85
|81.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|105.77
|106.85
|81.16
|Equity Share Capital
|24.31
|24.31
|24.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.35
|4.40
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|4.35
|4.40
|3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.35
|4.40
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|4.35
|4.40
|3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited