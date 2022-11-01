 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asahi India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 994.16 crore, up 27.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:Net Sales at Rs 994.16 crore in September 2022 up 27.26% from Rs. 781.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.77 crore in September 2022 up 30.32% from Rs. 81.16 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.51 crore in September 2022 up 16.49% from Rs. 193.59 crore in September 2021.
Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2021. Asahi India shares closed at 615.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 45.80% over the last 12 months.
Asahi India Glass
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations993.26903.96781.22
Other Operating Income0.90----
Total Income From Operations994.16903.96781.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials352.06299.55228.86
Purchase of Traded Goods2.494.734.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.93-44.64-1.20
Power & Fuel157.68----
Employees Cost72.6669.6468.81
Depreciation38.3438.7338.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses218.09351.92291.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.77184.03150.04
Other Income6.404.534.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.17188.56154.98
Interest25.2424.9231.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.93163.64123.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax161.93163.64123.81
Tax56.1656.7942.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.77106.8581.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.77106.8581.16
Equity Share Capital24.3124.3124.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.354.403.34
Diluted EPS4.354.403.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.354.403.34
Diluted EPS4.354.403.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
