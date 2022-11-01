Asahi India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 994.16 crore, up 27.26% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 993.26 903.96 781.22 Other Operating Income 0.90 -- -- Total Income From Operations 994.16 903.96 781.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 352.06 299.55 228.86 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.49 4.73 4.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.93 -44.64 -1.20 Power & Fuel 157.68 -- -- Employees Cost 72.66 69.64 68.81 Depreciation 38.34 38.73 38.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 218.09 351.92 291.69 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.77 184.03 150.04 Other Income 6.40 4.53 4.94 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.17 188.56 154.98 Interest 25.24 24.92 31.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 161.93 163.64 123.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 161.93 163.64 123.81 Tax 56.16 56.79 42.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.77 106.85 81.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.77 106.85 81.16 Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.35 4.40 3.34 Diluted EPS 4.35 4.40 3.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.35 4.40 3.34 Diluted EPS 4.35 4.40 3.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited