Asahi India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 994.16 crore, up 27.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 994.16 crore in September 2022 up 27.26% from Rs. 781.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.77 crore in September 2022 up 30.32% from Rs. 81.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.51 crore in September 2022 up 16.49% from Rs. 193.59 crore in September 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2021.