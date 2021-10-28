Asahi India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 781.22 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.22 crore in September 2021 up 24.04% from Rs. 629.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.16 crore in September 2021 up 117.06% from Rs. 37.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.59 crore in September 2021 up 49.87% from Rs. 129.17 crore in September 2020.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2020.

Asahi India shares closed at 352.70 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 51.44% over the last 12 months.