English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asahi India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.39 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,033.39 crore in March 2023 up 11.65% from Rs. 925.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.54 crore in March 2023 down 46.08% from Rs. 128.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.29 crore in March 2023 down 29.4% from Rs. 253.94 crore in March 2022.

    Asahi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.30 in March 2022.

    Asahi India shares closed at 498.05 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months and 21.11% over the last 12 months.

    Asahi India Glass
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,029.74983.74923.10
    Other Operating Income3.653.282.50
    Total Income From Operations1,033.39987.02925.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials362.51381.08262.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.034.167.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.76-43.3624.44
    Power & Fuel144.49157.13125.73
    Employees Cost78.5573.3265.57
    Depreciation38.6338.0438.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses225.60221.41195.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.82155.24206.40
    Other Income5.844.549.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.66159.78215.55
    Interest24.8726.0426.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.79133.74188.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.79133.74188.64
    Tax46.2548.0859.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.5485.66128.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.5485.66128.96
    Equity Share Capital24.3124.3124.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.863.525.30
    Diluted EPS2.863.525.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.863.525.30
    Diluted EPS2.863.525.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:18 pm