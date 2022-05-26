 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asahi India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 925.60 crore, up 15.26% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 925.60 crore in March 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 803.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.96 crore in March 2022 up 52.2% from Rs. 84.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.94 crore in March 2022 up 28.18% from Rs. 198.11 crore in March 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2021.

Asahi India shares closed at 436.20 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.80% returns over the last 6 months and 40.21% over the last 12 months.

Asahi India Glass
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 923.10 811.75 797.52
Other Operating Income 2.50 -- 5.51
Total Income From Operations 925.60 811.75 803.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 262.64 226.93 243.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.12 2.17 8.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.44 -21.45 22.46
Power & Fuel 125.73 -- 91.46
Employees Cost 65.57 69.35 70.12
Depreciation 38.39 41.97 33.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 195.31 318.17 184.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.40 174.61 148.43
Other Income 9.15 4.89 15.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.55 179.50 164.30
Interest 26.91 27.74 30.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 188.64 151.76 134.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 188.64 151.76 134.10
Tax 59.68 51.70 49.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 128.96 100.06 84.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 128.96 100.06 84.73
Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.30 4.12 3.49
Diluted EPS 5.30 4.12 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.30 4.12 3.49
Diluted EPS 5.30 4.12 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 10:44 am
