Asahi India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 803.03 crore, up 35.86% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 803.03 crore in March 2021 up 35.86% from Rs. 591.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.73 crore in March 2021 up 51.79% from Rs. 55.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.11 crore in March 2021 up 109.6% from Rs. 94.52 crore in March 2020.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2020.

Asahi India shares closed at 330.35 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months and 96.93% over the last 12 months.

Asahi India Glass
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations797.52733.60586.83
Other Operating Income5.515.164.23
Total Income From Operations803.03738.76591.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials243.84210.87207.54
Purchase of Traded Goods8.513.042.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.4625.24-39.10
Power & Fuel91.4691.6985.15
Employees Cost70.1260.6563.60
Depreciation33.8132.6235.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses184.40170.23179.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.43144.4257.56
Other Income15.873.561.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.30147.9859.49
Interest30.2034.2634.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax134.10113.7225.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax134.10113.7225.37
Tax49.3740.27-30.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.7373.4555.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.7373.4555.82
Equity Share Capital24.3124.3124.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.493.022.30
Diluted EPS3.493.022.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.493.022.30
Diluted EPS3.493.022.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:00 am

