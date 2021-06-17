Asahi India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 803.03 crore, up 35.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 803.03 crore in March 2021 up 35.86% from Rs. 591.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.73 crore in March 2021 up 51.79% from Rs. 55.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.11 crore in March 2021 up 109.6% from Rs. 94.52 crore in March 2020.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2020.

Asahi India shares closed at 330.35 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.27% returns over the last 6 months and 96.93% over the last 12 months.