Asahi India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 591.06 crore, down 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.06 crore in March 2020 down 16.4% from Rs. 707.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.82 crore in March 2020 up 15.93% from Rs. 48.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.52 crore in March 2020 down 28.77% from Rs. 132.69 crore in March 2019.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2019.

Asahi India shares closed at 186.35 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.