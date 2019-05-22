Asahi India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 707.01 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 707.01 crore in March 2019 down 2.93% from Rs. 728.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.15 crore in March 2019 down 14.87% from Rs. 56.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.69 crore in March 2019 down 12.28% from Rs. 151.26 crore in March 2018.

Asahi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.33 in March 2018.

Asahi India shares closed at 210.90 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -37.03% over the last 12 months.