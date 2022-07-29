 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asahi India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 903.96 crore, up 52.23% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 903.96 crore in June 2022 up 52.23% from Rs. 593.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.85 crore in June 2022 up 185.39% from Rs. 37.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.29 crore in June 2022 up 85.2% from Rs. 122.73 crore in June 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

Asahi India shares closed at 572.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 58.74% over the last 12 months.

Asahi India Glass
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 903.96 923.10 593.81
Other Operating Income -- 2.50 0.02
Total Income From Operations 903.96 925.60 593.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 299.55 262.64 197.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.73 7.12 3.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.64 24.44 -39.13
Power & Fuel -- 125.73 91.81
Employees Cost 69.64 65.57 65.37
Depreciation 38.73 38.39 36.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 351.92 195.31 154.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.03 206.40 84.17
Other Income 4.53 9.15 2.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.56 215.55 86.53
Interest 24.92 26.91 31.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 163.64 188.64 54.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 163.64 188.64 54.78
Tax 56.79 59.68 17.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.85 128.96 37.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.85 128.96 37.44
Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.40 5.30 1.54
Diluted EPS 4.40 5.30 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.40 5.30 1.54
Diluted EPS 4.40 5.30 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:45 pm
