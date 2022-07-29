Asahi India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 903.96 crore, up 52.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 903.96 crore in June 2022 up 52.23% from Rs. 593.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.85 crore in June 2022 up 185.39% from Rs. 37.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.29 crore in June 2022 up 85.2% from Rs. 122.73 crore in June 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

Asahi India shares closed at 572.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 58.74% over the last 12 months.