Asahi India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 987.02 crore, up 21.59% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 983.74 993.26 811.75 Other Operating Income 3.28 0.90 -- Total Income From Operations 987.02 994.16 811.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 381.08 352.06 226.93 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.16 2.49 2.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.36 -27.93 -21.45 Power & Fuel 157.13 157.68 -- Employees Cost 73.32 72.66 69.35 Depreciation 38.04 38.34 41.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 221.41 218.09 318.17 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.24 180.77 174.61 Other Income 4.54 6.40 4.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.78 187.17 179.50 Interest 26.04 25.24 27.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 133.74 161.93 151.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 133.74 161.93 151.76 Tax 48.08 56.16 51.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.66 105.77 100.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.66 105.77 100.06 Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.52 4.35 4.12 Diluted EPS 3.52 4.35 4.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.52 4.35 4.12 Diluted EPS 3.52 4.35 4.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited