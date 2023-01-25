English
    Asahi India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 987.02 crore, up 21.59% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:Net Sales at Rs 987.02 crore in December 2022 up 21.59% from Rs. 811.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.66 crore in December 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 100.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.82 crore in December 2022 down 10.68% from Rs. 221.47 crore in December 2021.
    Asahi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in December 2021.Asahi India shares closed at 497.05 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -14.54% over the last 12 months.
    Asahi India Glass
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations983.74993.26811.75
    Other Operating Income3.280.90--
    Total Income From Operations987.02994.16811.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials381.08352.06226.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.162.492.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.36-27.93-21.45
    Power & Fuel157.13157.68--
    Employees Cost73.3272.6669.35
    Depreciation38.0438.3441.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses221.41218.09318.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.24180.77174.61
    Other Income4.546.404.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.78187.17179.50
    Interest26.0425.2427.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.74161.93151.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax133.74161.93151.76
    Tax48.0856.1651.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.66105.77100.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.66105.77100.06
    Equity Share Capital24.3124.3124.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.524.354.12
    Diluted EPS3.524.354.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.524.354.12
    Diluted EPS3.524.354.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
