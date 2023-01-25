Asahi India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 987.02 crore, up 21.59% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:Net Sales at Rs 987.02 crore in December 2022 up 21.59% from Rs. 811.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.66 crore in December 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 100.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.82 crore in December 2022 down 10.68% from Rs. 221.47 crore in December 2021.
Asahi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in December 2021.
|Asahi India shares closed at 497.05 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -14.54% over the last 12 months.
|Asahi India Glass
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|983.74
|993.26
|811.75
|Other Operating Income
|3.28
|0.90
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|987.02
|994.16
|811.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|381.08
|352.06
|226.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.16
|2.49
|2.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.36
|-27.93
|-21.45
|Power & Fuel
|157.13
|157.68
|--
|Employees Cost
|73.32
|72.66
|69.35
|Depreciation
|38.04
|38.34
|41.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|221.41
|218.09
|318.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.24
|180.77
|174.61
|Other Income
|4.54
|6.40
|4.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|159.78
|187.17
|179.50
|Interest
|26.04
|25.24
|27.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|133.74
|161.93
|151.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|133.74
|161.93
|151.76
|Tax
|48.08
|56.16
|51.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|85.66
|105.77
|100.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|85.66
|105.77
|100.06
|Equity Share Capital
|24.31
|24.31
|24.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.52
|4.35
|4.12
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|4.35
|4.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.52
|4.35
|4.12
|Diluted EPS
|3.52
|4.35
|4.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited