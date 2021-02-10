Asahi India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 738.76 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.76 crore in December 2020 up 9.35% from Rs. 675.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.45 crore in December 2020 up 120.9% from Rs. 33.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.60 crore in December 2020 up 46.63% from Rs. 123.17 crore in December 2019.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2019.

Asahi India shares closed at 285.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 12.57% over the last 12 months.