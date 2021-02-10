MARKET NEWS

Asahi India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 738.76 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 738.76 crore in December 2020 up 9.35% from Rs. 675.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.45 crore in December 2020 up 120.9% from Rs. 33.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.60 crore in December 2020 up 46.63% from Rs. 123.17 crore in December 2019.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2019.

Asahi India shares closed at 285.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 12.57% over the last 12 months.

Asahi India Glass
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations733.60625.50675.59
Other Operating Income5.164.290.03
Total Income From Operations738.76629.79675.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials210.87208.99225.16
Purchase of Traded Goods3.041.751.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.246.863.42
Power & Fuel91.6976.99104.57
Employees Cost60.6562.9563.49
Depreciation32.6232.1933.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses170.23148.58158.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.4291.4885.52
Other Income3.565.504.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.9896.9890.09
Interest34.2637.8536.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.7259.1353.62
Exceptional Items-----3.51
P/L Before Tax113.7259.1350.11
Tax40.2721.7416.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.4537.3933.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.4537.3933.25
Equity Share Capital24.3124.3124.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.021.541.37
Diluted EPS3.021.541.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.021.541.37
Diluted EPS3.021.541.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Glass & Glass Products
first published: Feb 10, 2021 01:33 pm

