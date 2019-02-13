Asahi India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 666.59 crore, up 5.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.59 crore in December 2018 up 5.41% from Rs. 632.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.77 crore in December 2018 up 18.07% from Rs. 45.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.16 crore in December 2018 up 21.74% from Rs. 121.70 crore in December 2017.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2017.

Asahi India shares closed at 242.45 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.84% returns over the last 6 months and -31.87% over the last 12 months.