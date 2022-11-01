 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asahi India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,014.43 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,014.43 crore in September 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 796.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.15 crore in September 2022 up 29.59% from Rs. 81.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.19 crore in September 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 190.57 crore in September 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2021.

Asahi India shares closed at 615.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 45.80% over the last 12 months.

Asahi India Glass
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,012.87 922.53 796.53
Other Operating Income 1.56 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,014.43 922.53 796.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 360.64 304.95 232.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.13 6.58 5.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.60 -45.87 -0.91
Power & Fuel 159.79 -- --
Employees Cost 78.77 75.32 73.76
Depreciation 39.59 39.96 39.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 225.47 360.60 297.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.64 180.99 147.18
Other Income 4.96 3.37 3.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.60 184.36 150.88
Interest 26.06 25.74 31.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 154.54 158.62 118.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 154.54 158.62 118.94
Tax 54.49 56.70 41.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.05 101.92 77.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.05 101.92 77.44
Minority Interest 0.80 0.67 0.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.30 4.31 3.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 105.15 106.90 81.14
Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 4.40 3.34
Diluted EPS 4.33 4.40 3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 4.40 3.34
Diluted EPS 4.33 4.40 3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.