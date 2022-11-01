English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Asahi India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,014.43 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,014.43 crore in September 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 796.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.15 crore in September 2022 up 29.59% from Rs. 81.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.19 crore in September 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 190.57 crore in September 2021.

    Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2021.

    Close

    Asahi India shares closed at 615.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 45.80% over the last 12 months.

    Asahi India Glass
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,012.87922.53796.53
    Other Operating Income1.56----
    Total Income From Operations1,014.43922.53796.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials360.64304.95232.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.136.585.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.60-45.87-0.91
    Power & Fuel159.79----
    Employees Cost78.7775.3273.76
    Depreciation39.5939.9639.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses225.47360.60297.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.64180.99147.18
    Other Income4.963.373.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.60184.36150.88
    Interest26.0625.7431.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax154.54158.62118.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax154.54158.62118.94
    Tax54.4956.7041.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.05101.9277.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.05101.9277.44
    Minority Interest0.800.670.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.304.313.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.15106.9081.14
    Equity Share Capital24.3124.3124.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.334.403.34
    Diluted EPS4.334.403.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.124.403.34
    Diluted EPS4.334.403.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.