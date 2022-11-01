Asahi India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,014.43 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,014.43 crore in September 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 796.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.15 crore in September 2022 up 29.59% from Rs. 81.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.19 crore in September 2022 up 15.54% from Rs. 190.57 crore in September 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2021.

Asahi India shares closed at 615.85 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.99% returns over the last 6 months and 45.80% over the last 12 months.