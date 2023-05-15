Asahi India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,072.37 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,072.37 crore in March 2023 up 13.64% from Rs. 943.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.92 crore in March 2023 down 46.19% from Rs. 128.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.35 crore in March 2023 down 30.06% from Rs. 250.72 crore in March 2022.

Asahi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.27 in March 2022.

Asahi India shares closed at 498.05 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months and 21.11% over the last 12 months.