Asahi India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 943.64 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 943.64 crore in March 2022 up 15.81% from Rs. 814.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.08 crore in March 2022 up 51.34% from Rs. 84.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.72 crore in March 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 196.61 crore in March 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2021.

Asahi India shares closed at 436.20 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.80% returns over the last 6 months and 40.21% over the last 12 months.

Asahi India Glass
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 940.41 829.32 808.80
Other Operating Income 3.23 -- 6.05
Total Income From Operations 943.64 829.32 814.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 266.43 230.77 247.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.94 4.27 9.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.80 -21.62 21.34
Power & Fuel 125.81 -- 92.48
Employees Cost 70.81 74.72 74.46
Depreciation 39.61 43.09 34.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 204.11 325.58 188.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.13 172.51 146.62
Other Income 7.98 3.40 15.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.11 175.91 161.63
Interest 27.80 28.46 32.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 183.31 147.45 129.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 183.31 147.45 129.10
Tax 58.72 50.81 48.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.59 96.64 80.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.59 96.64 80.88
Minority Interest 0.53 0.42 0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.96 3.16 3.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 128.08 100.22 84.63
Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.27 4.12 3.48
Diluted EPS 5.27 4.12 3.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.27 4.12 3.48
Diluted EPS 5.27 4.12 3.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 10:44 am
