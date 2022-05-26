Asahi India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 943.64 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 943.64 crore in March 2022 up 15.81% from Rs. 814.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.08 crore in March 2022 up 51.34% from Rs. 84.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.72 crore in March 2022 up 27.52% from Rs. 196.61 crore in March 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2021.

Asahi India shares closed at 436.20 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.80% returns over the last 6 months and 40.21% over the last 12 months.