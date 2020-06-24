App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asahi India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 599.83 crore, down 17.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 599.83 crore in March 2020 down 17.4% from Rs. 726.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.53 crore in March 2020 up 13.68% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.59 crore in March 2020 down 29.95% from Rs. 129.32 crore in March 2019.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2019.

Asahi India shares closed at 186.35 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.

Asahi India Glass
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations595.25684.24724.37
Other Operating Income4.580.671.79
Total Income From Operations599.83684.91726.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials210.24226.48221.60
Purchase of Traded Goods2.722.899.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.223.2117.61
Power & Fuel85.77105.31108.17
Employees Cost68.2868.3768.70
Depreciation36.4634.2629.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses183.73163.33180.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.8581.0690.59
Other Income1.283.419.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.1384.4799.70
Interest34.9536.8533.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1847.6266.43
Exceptional Items---3.51-0.88
P/L Before Tax19.1844.1165.55
Tax-31.3915.3022.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.5728.8143.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.5728.8143.27
Minority Interest0.650.621.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.312.741.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.5332.1746.21
Equity Share Capital24.3124.3124.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.161.301.90
Diluted EPS2.161.301.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.161.301.90
Diluted EPS2.161.301.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

Ola's partner auto rickshaws will now have protective screens

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.