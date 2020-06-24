Asahi India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 599.83 crore, down 17.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.83 crore in March 2020 down 17.4% from Rs. 726.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.53 crore in March 2020 up 13.68% from Rs. 46.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.59 crore in March 2020 down 29.95% from Rs. 129.32 crore in March 2019.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2019.

Asahi India shares closed at 186.35 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.