Asahi India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.62 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,078.50 1,066.38 922.53 Other Operating Income 10.12 5.99 -- Total Income From Operations 1,088.62 1,072.37 922.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 388.12 370.60 304.95 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.65 16.75 6.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.39 43.01 -45.87 Power & Fuel 156.01 147.17 -- Employees Cost 87.67 87.64 75.32 Depreciation 40.71 40.80 39.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 225.03 236.74 360.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.04 129.66 180.99 Other Income 2.07 4.89 3.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 170.11 134.55 184.36 Interest 34.34 25.89 25.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 135.77 108.66 158.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 135.77 108.66 158.62 Tax 37.72 44.25 56.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.05 64.41 101.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.05 64.41 101.92 Minority Interest 1.03 0.85 0.67 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.74 3.66 4.31 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 103.82 68.92 106.90 Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.27 2.84 4.40 Diluted EPS 4.27 2.84 4.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.27 2.84 4.40 Diluted EPS 4.27 2.84 4.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited