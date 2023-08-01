English
    Asahi India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,088.62 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:Net Sales at Rs 1,088.62 crore in June 2023 up 18% from Rs. 922.53 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.82 crore in June 2023 down 2.88% from Rs. 106.90 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.82 crore in June 2023 down 6.02% from Rs. 224.32 crore in June 2022.
    Asahi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2022.Asahi India shares closed at 573.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.45% over the last 12 months.
    Asahi India Glass
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,078.501,066.38922.53
    Other Operating Income10.125.99--
    Total Income From Operations1,088.621,072.37922.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials388.12370.60304.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.6516.756.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.3943.01-45.87
    Power & Fuel156.01147.17--
    Employees Cost87.6787.6475.32
    Depreciation40.7140.8039.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses225.03236.74360.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.04129.66180.99
    Other Income2.074.893.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.11134.55184.36
    Interest34.3425.8925.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.77108.66158.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax135.77108.66158.62
    Tax37.7244.2556.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.0564.41101.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.0564.41101.92
    Minority Interest1.030.850.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.743.664.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.8268.92106.90
    Equity Share Capital24.3124.3124.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.272.844.40
    Diluted EPS4.272.844.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.272.844.40
    Diluted EPS4.272.844.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

