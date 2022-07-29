 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asahi India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 922.53 crore, up 52.78% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 922.53 crore in June 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 603.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.90 crore in June 2022 up 202.49% from Rs. 35.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 224.32 crore in June 2022 up 87.43% from Rs. 119.68 crore in June 2021.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

Asahi India shares closed at 572.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 58.74% over the last 12 months.

Asahi India Glass
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 922.53 940.41 603.50
Other Operating Income -- 3.23 0.34
Total Income From Operations 922.53 943.64 603.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 304.95 266.43 199.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.58 8.94 4.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.87 24.80 -39.05
Power & Fuel -- 125.81 92.75
Employees Cost 75.32 70.81 70.19
Depreciation 39.96 39.61 37.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 360.60 204.11 157.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.99 203.13 81.06
Other Income 3.37 7.98 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.36 211.11 82.38
Interest 25.74 27.80 32.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 158.62 183.31 49.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 158.62 183.31 49.62
Tax 56.70 58.72 16.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.92 124.59 32.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.92 124.59 32.70
Minority Interest 0.67 0.53 0.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.31 2.96 2.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.90 128.08 35.34
Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.40 5.27 1.45
Diluted EPS 4.40 5.27 1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.40 5.27 1.45
Diluted EPS 4.40 5.27 1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
