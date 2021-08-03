Asahi India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 603.84 crore, up 164.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 603.84 crore in June 2021 up 164.6% from Rs. 228.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.34 crore in June 2021 up 156.33% from Rs. 62.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.68 crore in June 2021 up 498.67% from Rs. 30.02 crore in June 2020.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in June 2020.

Asahi India shares closed at 377.30 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.71% returns over the last 6 months and 115.78% over the last 12 months.