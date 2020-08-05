Asahi India Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.21 crore, down 68.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.21 crore in June 2020 down 68.05% from Rs. 714.33 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.74 crore in June 2020 down 257.72% from Rs. 39.78 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.02 crore in June 2020 down 123.85% from Rs. 125.86 crore in June 2019.

Asahi India shares closed at 178.10 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.