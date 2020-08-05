Asahi India Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.21 crore, down 68.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:
Net Sales at Rs 228.21 crore in June 2020 down 68.05% from Rs. 714.33 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.74 crore in June 2020 down 257.72% from Rs. 39.78 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.02 crore in June 2020 down 123.85% from Rs. 125.86 crore in June 2019.
Asahi India shares closed at 178.10 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.
|Asahi India Glass
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|227.06
|595.25
|712.43
|Other Operating Income
|1.15
|4.58
|1.90
|Total Income From Operations
|228.21
|599.83
|714.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.13
|210.24
|221.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.44
|2.72
|4.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|52.55
|-40.22
|14.28
|Power & Fuel
|43.37
|85.77
|106.01
|Employees Cost
|56.52
|68.28
|70.63
|Depreciation
|30.05
|36.46
|32.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.21
|183.73
|173.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.06
|52.85
|90.72
|Other Income
|0.99
|1.28
|2.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.07
|54.13
|93.21
|Interest
|36.93
|34.95
|36.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-97.00
|19.18
|56.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.00
|19.18
|56.82
|Tax
|-33.58
|-31.39
|20.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-63.42
|50.57
|36.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-63.42
|50.57
|36.69
|Minority Interest
|0.97
|0.65
|0.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.29
|1.31
|2.65
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-62.74
|52.53
|39.78
|Equity Share Capital
|24.31
|24.31
|24.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|2.16
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|2.16
|1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.58
|2.16
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.58
|2.16
|1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm