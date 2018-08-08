App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 01:00 PM IST

Asahi India consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 743.91 crore

Asahi India Glass has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 743.91 crore and a net profit of Rs 45.76 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Asahi India Glass has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 743.91 crore and a net profit of Rs 45.76 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 605.39 crore and net profit was Rs 38.77 crore.
Asahi India shares closed at 337.95 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.71% returns over the last 6 months and 14.00% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 740.31 744.54 600.40
Other Operating Income 3.60 -2.27 4.99
Total Income From Operations 743.91 742.27 605.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 253.59 235.02 212.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.95 5.60 10.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.23 7.71 -6.01
Power & Fuel 113.69 102.19 69.79
Employees Cost 69.25 69.78 63.88
Depreciation 28.88 28.71 22.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 199.67 180.83 146.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.11 112.43 86.19
Other Income 1.44 6.38 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.55 118.81 87.82
Interest 32.98 31.83 29.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.57 86.98 57.91
Exceptional Items -1.00 -4.88 --
P/L Before Tax 67.57 82.10 57.91
Tax 23.84 29.08 19.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.73 53.02 38.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.73 53.02 38.16
Minority Interest 0.26 -- -0.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.77 1.26 1.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.76 54.28 38.77
Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 2.25 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.88 2.25 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 2.25 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.88 2.25 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:53 am

#Asahi India #Asahi India Glass #Glass & Glass Products #Results

