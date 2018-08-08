Asahi India consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 743.91 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 740.31 744.54 600.40 Other Operating Income 3.60 -2.27 4.99 Total Income From Operations 743.91 742.27 605.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 253.59 235.02 212.72 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.95 5.60 10.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.23 7.71 -6.01 Power & Fuel 113.69 102.19 69.79 Employees Cost 69.25 69.78 63.88 Depreciation 28.88 28.71 22.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 199.67 180.83 146.48 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.11 112.43 86.19 Other Income 1.44 6.38 1.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.55 118.81 87.82 Interest 32.98 31.83 29.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.57 86.98 57.91 Exceptional Items -1.00 -4.88 -- P/L Before Tax 67.57 82.10 57.91 Tax 23.84 29.08 19.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.73 53.02 38.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.73 53.02 38.16 Minority Interest 0.26 -- -0.42 Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.77 1.26 1.03 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.76 54.28 38.77 Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.88 2.25 1.61 Diluted EPS 1.88 2.25 1.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.88 2.25 1.61 Diluted EPS 1.88 2.25 1.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited