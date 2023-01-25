Asahi India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,009.59 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi India Glass are:Net Sales at Rs 1,009.59 crore in December 2022 up 21.74% from Rs. 829.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.91 crore in December 2022 down 16.27% from Rs. 100.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.38 crore in December 2022 down 12.61% from Rs. 219.00 crore in December 2021.
Asahi India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in December 2021.
|Asahi India shares closed at 497.05 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -14.54% over the last 12 months.
|Asahi India Glass
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,005.88
|1,012.87
|829.32
|Other Operating Income
|3.71
|1.56
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,009.59
|1,014.43
|829.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|389.44
|360.64
|230.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.09
|4.13
|4.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-42.77
|-29.60
|-21.62
|Power & Fuel
|159.08
|159.79
|--
|Employees Cost
|80.44
|78.77
|74.72
|Depreciation
|39.30
|39.59
|43.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|229.94
|225.47
|325.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|149.07
|175.64
|172.51
|Other Income
|3.01
|4.96
|3.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|152.08
|180.60
|175.91
|Interest
|26.92
|26.06
|28.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|125.16
|154.54
|147.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|125.16
|154.54
|147.45
|Tax
|46.22
|54.49
|50.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|78.94
|100.05
|96.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|78.94
|100.05
|96.64
|Minority Interest
|0.89
|0.80
|0.42
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.08
|4.30
|3.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|83.91
|105.15
|100.22
|Equity Share Capital
|24.31
|24.31
|24.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.45
|4.33
|4.12
|Diluted EPS
|3.45
|4.33
|4.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.45
|4.12
|4.12
|Diluted EPS
|3.45
|4.33
|4.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited