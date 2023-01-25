Asahi India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,009.59 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,005.88 1,012.87 829.32 Other Operating Income 3.71 1.56 -- Total Income From Operations 1,009.59 1,014.43 829.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 389.44 360.64 230.77 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.09 4.13 4.27 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.77 -29.60 -21.62 Power & Fuel 159.08 159.79 -- Employees Cost 80.44 78.77 74.72 Depreciation 39.30 39.59 43.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 229.94 225.47 325.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.07 175.64 172.51 Other Income 3.01 4.96 3.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.08 180.60 175.91 Interest 26.92 26.06 28.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.16 154.54 147.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 125.16 154.54 147.45 Tax 46.22 54.49 50.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.94 100.05 96.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.94 100.05 96.64 Minority Interest 0.89 0.80 0.42 Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.08 4.30 3.16 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.91 105.15 100.22 Equity Share Capital 24.31 24.31 24.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.45 4.33 4.12 Diluted EPS 3.45 4.33 4.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.45 4.12 4.12 Diluted EPS 3.45 4.33 4.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited