Asahi India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 752.46 crore, up 9.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 752.46 crore in December 2020 up 9.86% from Rs. 684.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.91 crore in December 2020 up 129.75% from Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.57 crore in December 2020 up 49.56% from Rs. 118.73 crore in December 2019.

Asahi India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2019.

Asahi India shares closed at 285.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 12.57% over the last 12 months.