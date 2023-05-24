English
    Aryavan Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 52.07% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryavan Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 52.07% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 4155.26% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Aryavan Enter shares closed at 25.18 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.32% returns over the last 6 months and 135.33% over the last 12 months.

    Aryavan Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.090.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.090.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.090.08--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.24--0.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.230.00-0.06
    Other Income0.07--0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.000.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.000.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.000.00
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.160.000.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.160.000.00
    Equity Share Capital3.853.853.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.420.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.420.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

