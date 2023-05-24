Aryavan Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 52.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 52.07% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 4155.26% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Aryavan Enter shares closed at 25.18 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.32% returns over the last 6 months and 135.33% over the last 12 months.