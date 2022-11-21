Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 30.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 30.61% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 10.34% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.