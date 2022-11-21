Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 30.61% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 30.61% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.81% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 10.34% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.
Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.
|Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 70.75 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.06% returns over the last 6 months and 57.22% over the last 12 months.
|Aryaman Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|1.00
|0.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|1.00
|0.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.31
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.28
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.38
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.12
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.50
|0.56
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.50
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|0.50
|0.55
|Tax
|0.12
|0.13
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.37
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.37
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|11.68
|11.68
|11.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.32
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.32
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.43
|0.32
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|0.43
|0.32
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited