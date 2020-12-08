Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 17.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in September 2020 down 17.17% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2020 up 211.81% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020 down 36% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2019.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 42.00 on November 20, 2020 (BSE)