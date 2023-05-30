English
    Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 60.71% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 60.71% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 239.35% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 216.13% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 145.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.51% returns over the last 6 months and 161.32% over the last 12 months.
    Aryaman Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.743.101.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.743.101.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.420.34
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.971.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.531.690.20
    Other Income0.150.120.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.381.810.29
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.381.810.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.381.810.28
    Tax-0.090.480.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.291.320.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.291.320.21
    Equity Share Capital11.6811.6811.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves14.76----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.251.130.18
    Diluted EPS-0.251.130.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.251.130.18
    Diluted EPS-0.251.130.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 02:22 pm