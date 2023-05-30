Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 60.71% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.74 3.10 1.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.74 3.10 1.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.40 0.42 0.34 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.85 0.97 1.32 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 1.69 0.20 Other Income 0.15 0.12 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 1.81 0.29 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.38 1.81 0.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.38 1.81 0.28 Tax -0.09 0.48 0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 1.32 0.21 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 1.32 0.21 Equity Share Capital 11.68 11.68 11.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 14.76 -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.25 1.13 0.18 Diluted EPS -0.25 1.13 0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.25 1.13 0.18 Diluted EPS -0.25 1.13 0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited