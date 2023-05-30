Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 60.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 60.71% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 239.35% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 216.13% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.
|Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 145.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.51% returns over the last 6 months and 161.32% over the last 12 months.
|Aryaman Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|3.10
|1.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|3.10
|1.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.42
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|0.97
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|1.69
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.12
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|1.81
|0.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|1.81
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|1.81
|0.28
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.48
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|1.32
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|1.32
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|11.68
|11.68
|11.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|14.76
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|1.13
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|1.13
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|1.13
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|1.13
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited