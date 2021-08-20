Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 158.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in June 2021 up 158.53% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 279.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 430% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2020.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 48.30 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 11.29% over the last 12 months.