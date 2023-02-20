Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 158.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 158.47% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 up 164.23% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 up 173.13% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.