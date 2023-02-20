Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 158.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 158.47% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2022 up 164.23% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 up 173.13% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 95.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.36% returns over the last 6 months and 56.30% over the last 12 months.