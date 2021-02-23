Aryaman Fin Ser Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 42.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2020 down 42.37% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 19.23% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020 down 18.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 41.00 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.14% returns over the last 6 months