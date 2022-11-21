Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, down 45.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in September 2022 down 45.31% from Rs. 12.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 down 13.39% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 70.75 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.06% returns over the last 6 months and 57.22% over the last 12 months.