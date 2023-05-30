English
    Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 48.78% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in March 2023 down 48.78% from Rs. 24.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 2952.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 419.12% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 145.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.51% returns over the last 6 months and 161.32% over the last 12 months.

    Aryaman Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5224.7924.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5224.7924.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.6313.9117.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.842.304.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.480.43
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.181.031.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.937.020.37
    Other Income0.710.630.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.217.650.65
    Interest0.900.890.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.116.770.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.116.770.01
    Tax-0.130.770.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.985.99-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.985.99-0.14
    Minority Interest0.84-1.670.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.154.32-0.07
    Equity Share Capital11.6811.6811.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves44.42----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.845.13-0.06
    Diluted EPS-1.845.13-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.845.13-0.06
    Diluted EPS-1.845.13-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

