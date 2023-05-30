Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 48.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in March 2023 down 48.78% from Rs. 24.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 2952.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 419.12% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 145.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.51% returns over the last 6 months and 161.32% over the last 12 months.