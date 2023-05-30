Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 48.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in March 2023 down 48.78% from Rs. 24.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 2952.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 419.12% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.
Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 145.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.51% returns over the last 6 months and 161.32% over the last 12 months.
|Aryaman Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.52
|24.79
|24.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.52
|24.79
|24.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.63
|13.91
|17.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.84
|2.30
|4.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.48
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.18
|1.03
|1.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.93
|7.02
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.63
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.21
|7.65
|0.65
|Interest
|0.90
|0.89
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.11
|6.77
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.11
|6.77
|0.01
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.77
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.98
|5.99
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|5.99
|-0.14
|Minority Interest
|0.84
|-1.67
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.15
|4.32
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|11.68
|11.68
|11.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|44.42
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|5.13
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|5.13
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|5.13
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|5.13
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited