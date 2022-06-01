 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, down 23.48% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2022 down 23.48% from Rs. 31.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 92.75% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 157.14% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 56.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.57% returns over the last 6 months and 41.60% over the last 12 months.

Aryaman Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.44 8.02 31.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.44 8.02 31.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.75 8.29 24.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.34 -1.35 7.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.41 0.43
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.52 0.32 1.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.37 0.32 -1.21
Other Income 0.28 0.23 -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.65 0.54 -1.22
Interest 0.65 0.61 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.07 -1.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.07 -1.83
Tax 0.14 0.13 -0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -0.20 -1.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -0.20 -1.42
Minority Interest 0.07 0.28 0.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.07 0.08 -0.97
Equity Share Capital 11.68 11.68 11.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.07 -1.22
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.07 -1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.07 -1.22
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.07 -1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aryaman Fin Ser #Aryaman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:14 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.