Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, down 23.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2022 down 23.48% from Rs. 31.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 92.75% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 157.14% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 56.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.57% returns over the last 6 months and 41.60% over the last 12 months.