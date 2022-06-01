Aryaman Fin Ser Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore, down 23.48% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aryaman Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.44 crore in March 2022 down 23.48% from Rs. 31.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 92.75% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 157.14% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.
Aryaman Fin Ser shares closed at 56.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.57% returns over the last 6 months and 41.60% over the last 12 months.
|Aryaman Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.44
|8.02
|31.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.44
|8.02
|31.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.75
|8.29
|24.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.34
|-1.35
|7.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.41
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|0.32
|1.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.32
|-1.21
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.23
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.54
|-1.22
|Interest
|0.65
|0.61
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.07
|-1.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|-0.07
|-1.83
|Tax
|0.14
|0.13
|-0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.20
|-1.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.20
|-1.42
|Minority Interest
|0.07
|0.28
|0.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.07
|0.08
|-0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|11.68
|11.68
|11.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited